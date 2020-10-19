Samsung’s Galaxy Buds Live wireless earbuds are $35 off at Woot today

Woot is selling Samsung’s fantastic bean-shaped wireless earbuds, the Galaxy Buds Live, for just $135, knocking $35 off the normal retail price. This deal is exclusive to people with an active Amazon Prime membership. Woot says the sale will last until October 31st unless it sells out before then.

Woot has four color options available for the Galaxy Buds Live: mystic black, mystic bronze, mystic blue, and the newly announced mystic red. Aside from an unconventional design, my colleagues, Chris Welch and Becca Farsace, pointed out in their reviews that the Galaxy Buds Live also produce a powerful sound and come with a lengthy battery life.

If you are looking for a pair of true wireless earbuds but not a fan of the Galaxy Buds Live’s unorthodox design or do not have an Amazon Prime membership, Woot is also selling the second-gen model of Apple’s AirPods for $109. The earbuds are factory reconditioned, but they do come with a 90-day warranty from the e-commerce site. Best Buy also has new-in-box AirPods on sale for $130 if you prefer that.

AirPods $109

$160

32% off Prices taken at time of publishing. The second generation of Apple’s truly wireless earbuds and the lowest-cost model in the AirPods line. If you’re okay with getting factory reconditioned earbuds, Woot is offering them for $109. Woot $109 (32% off)

Best Buy $130 (19% off)

Microsoft’s Xbox Series X / S gaming consoles arrive on November 10th. If you were one of the lucky ones who preordered the next-gen Xbox, but you’re unsure what to play on your new console at launch, you can grab three months of Xbox Game Pass Ultimate for $24. Usually, a three-month subscription costs $45.

Xbox Game Pass Ultimate gives you access to Xbox Game Pass’ library on both console and PC, plus Xbox Live Gold, which is required to use key online services, such as online gaming and party chats. Additionally, if you have an Android device, you can use Microsoft’s cloud gaming service xCloud with this membership.

Xbox Game Pass Ultimate (three-month subscription) $24

$45

47% off Prices taken at time of publishing. Xbox Game Pass Ultimate is a subscription that combines Xbox Game Pass and Xbox Live Gold into one package. Subscribers of Xbox Game Pass Ultimate also have access to Microsoft’s cloud gaming service xCloud, which is compatible with Android devices only. CDKeys $24 (47% off)

If PlayStation is your preferred home console of choice, you can grab a one-year membership to PlayStation Plus for just $29 on Eneba.com or $30 at CDKeys.com. PlayStation Plus is required to play PS4 games online right now, and if you are planning to upgrade to a PS5 or preordered one ahead of its release date, your membership will carry over.

PS5 owners with PlayStation Plus will also have access to the PlayStation Plus Collection, a service with a digital library consisting of PS4 classics, such as God of War and Bloodborne.