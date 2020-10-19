Apple Music launches a TV channel for music videos

Today, Apple launches Apple Music TV, which is exactly what it sounds like: Apple Music on television. It’s a free, curated, 24-hour live stream of popular music videos (though it’s only available to US residents); you can watch it in the browse tabs of the Apple Music app and on the Apple TV app.

Apple Music TV is interesting because it seems like a direct shot at YouTube’s dominance of the music video space. The new channel will host video premieres at noon ET every Friday — starting with Joji’s “777” and Saint Jhn’s “Gorgeous” on the 23rd — and it’ll be a home for the other original content Apple Music has created over the years, like concert films and interviews. On the 22nd, the channel will play host to Bruce Springsteen, the Boss himself, in advance of his upcoming album Letter to You with dedicated music video blocks, a live stream, and an exclusive interview with Zane Lowe.

And it feels like Apple is throwing its weight around. Today, for instance, the service is running through a countdown of the top 100 most streamed songs on Apple Music as a kickoff event. While it remains to be seen whether Apple can unseat YouTube (RIP to MTV), it’s fascinating to watch it try something new.