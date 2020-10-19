Apple TV Plus will get classic Peanuts holiday specials as part of a new streaming deal

Apple TV Plus will be getting the beloved Peanuts Halloween, Thanksgiving, and Christmas holiday specials added to its catalog this year, and they’ll each be available for free to non-subscribers for a short period of time.

The Halloween special, It’s the Great Pumpkin, Charlie Brown, will be hitting Apple TV Plus today for subscribers and will be available for free from October 30th until November 1st. A Charlie Brown Thanksgiving will be available on November 18th and watchable for free from November 25th until November 27th. And my personal favorite, A Charlie Brown Christmas, will be out on December 4th and can be watched for free from December 11th through December 13th.

A new season of the Apple TV Plus-exclusive Snoopy in Space and new specials celebrating Mother’s Day, Earth Day, New Year’s Eve, and back to school were also announced today for Apple TV Plus. They’ll join The Snoopy Show, which hits Apple TV Plus on February 5th, and a new Apple TV Plus Peanuts documentary that will be coming out next year.