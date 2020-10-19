Twitch stars are lining up to stream Among Us with AOC

Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (D-NY) is looking for Among Us teammates. On Twitter, Ocasio-Cortez put out an open call for people to play with “to get out the vote.” In a follow-up tweet, she shared a Twitch page for AOC with the note “getting set up!”

Her tweet has already drawn attention from streamers like Pokimane and HasanAbi. “It’d be an honor,” wrote Pokimane. As Election Day 2020 closes in, politicians have been turning to game spaces to reach prospective voters.

Last week, Democratic candidate Joe Biden’s campaign created a virtual field office in Animal Crossing: New Horizons; in September, the campaign released Biden-Harris signs in-game. Presidential candidates such as Bernie Sanders and Andrew Yang have used Twitch in an effort to reach younger voters.

Anyone want to play Among Us with me on Twitch to get out the vote? (I’ve never played but it looks like a lot of fun) — Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (@AOC) October 19, 2020

Although Ocasio-Cortez appears to have only responded to Pokimane and HasanAbi as of publication time, personalities such as Greg Miller (who recently streamed from Biden’s Animal Crossing island), DrLupo, Neekolul, Felicia Day, and James Charles have all jumped in to volunteer.

Ocasio-Cortez’s choice of game is a strategic one. (She’s also known for being a formidable League of Legends player.) In the last few weeks, Among Us — a party game where players work together to find a saboteur — has blown up into a massive hit on Twitch and mobile. The game has become so popular developer InnerSloth scrapped its plans for a sequel to focus on improving the original.

Election Day 2020 is on November 3rd. Information on how to check your registration status is available here.