Google discontinues its Google Nest Secure alarm system

Google has discontinued its Google Nest Secure alarm system, the company first confirmed to Android Police. And sure enough, if you visit the Nest Secure’s page on the Google Store right now, there’s a big button right at the top that says the product is no longer available.

“Google Nest will no longer be producing Nest Secure, however we will continue to support our security users in all the same ways,” a Google spokesperson said in a statement to The Verge.

Google introduced the Google Nest Secure system in 2017. It was designed to be modular, relying on a small hockey puck-shaped device with a keypad called the Nest Guard as the central hub, sensors around the house called Nest Detects, and NFC key fobs to arm and disarm the system. It also connects to the Nest mobile app so you can get alerts and arm and disarm the system remotely. The Nest Secure system launched at $499, but Google dropped the price to $399 less than a year later.

However, the Nest Guard also had a secret, on-device microphone that buyers didn’t know about until Google added Google Assistant support to the device in February 2019. (A few months later, Google released a set of plain-English privacy commitments about its Nest devices.)

Google isn’t totally out of smart home security, though. It still sells video doorbells, security cameras, smoke alarms, and more. And the company announced a $450 million investment in security company ADT in August, saying that Nest devices will “become the cornerstone of ADT’s smart home offering” as part of that announcement.