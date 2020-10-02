Vergecast: a run through the Pixel 5 event

Another week, another fall hardware event. On Wednesday, through a 30-minute infomercial, Google officially announced its new product lineup: the Pixel 5, the Pixel 4a 5G, Chromecast with Google TV, and Nest Audio.
On this week’s episode of The Vergecast, The Verge’s Nilay Patel, Dieter Bohn, Dan Seifert, and Chris Welch go into detail on these products (which were leaked pretty heavily this year) and discuss how they stand among the competitors in affordability and quality.
Also, in a not-so-coincidental state of events, Sonos has filed another patent lawsuit against Google, alleging the Nest and Chromecast line of products have infringed on five Sonos wireless audio patents. The Vergecast crew discusses the ongoing lawsuits and Sonos’ unique position to push back against Google.
You can listen to the entire conversation here or in the Vergecast feed on your preferred podcast player.
Stories from this episode:
