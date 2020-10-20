Some Philips Hue power supplies are being recalled for potential shock risk

Signify, the company behind Philips Hue, is recalling power supplies that shipped with six outdoor lights due to concerns that they could shock owners. The power supplies may short-circuit due to water leakage “in very rare cases,” the company said, potentially hurting someone who were to touch the unit while it was still wet.

Power supplies are being recalled for the Lily and Lily XL spotlights, the Calla and Calla Large pedestal lights, Econic pedestal lights, and Impress pedestal lights. The power supplies were shipping between 2018 and 2020. Not all owners will have to replace their power supply, though. Signify has set up a website where you can check if your model is among those at risk.

Around 21,000 defective units sold in the US

Signify will ship a new power supply for free to owners with recalled models. Around 21,000 defective units were sold in the US.

“The possibility of a safety risk is very low,” a Signify spokesperson wrote in an email to The Verge. They said an owner would have to disregard installation instructions, plug the power supply into an outlet without a trip feature to prevent shocks, and then touch the defective unit while it is still on and “completely submerged under water.”

Signify is not required to recall the power units by the United States Consumer Product Safety Commission, the spokesperson said, but is doing so to “live up to the quality standards our customers expect.”