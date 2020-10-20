Talking Pixel 5 with Android Central and Android Police

Every Tuesday this month, Vergecast co-host Dieter Bohn will host a series of discussions diving deep into tech review season, each focusing on a specific product.

This week, Dieter talks with Android Central managing editor Daniel Bader and Android Police editor-in-chief David Ruddock about the Google Pixel 5.

For over 10 years, both Android Central and Android Police have been providing deep levels of expertise on Google and Android along with context for a specific audience when reviewing Android smartphones like the Pixel 5.

Daniel and David discuss their reviews for the Pixel 5 and Pixel 4A, whether the price of upgrading this year is a good value for the specs, and what these phones say about the future of Android and Google’s hardware division.

You can listen to the full Vergecast discussion here or in your preferred podcast player.