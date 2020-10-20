Google launches free Stadia game demos to entice people into cloud gaming

Google is launching a series of Stadia game demos that are truly free to play. Starting today, existing or new Stadia users will be able to play demos of Pac-Man Mega Tunnel Battle, Star Wars Jedi: Fallen Order, and Hello Engineer. These will be available for a week and won’t require a Stadia Pro subscription or even a form of payment to play them.

All you’ll need to do is click a link, create a Stadia account, and then start playing the game demos streamed from Google’s Stadia cloud servers. It’s a clear attempt from Google to entice more people over to its Stadia service, with an easy and free way to play game demos to see if the service is worth paying for. It should help address concerns around Stadia’s small user base and allow anyone to try out cloud gaming for free.

Google is holding three consecutive days of game demos and betas, and Humankind will be available tomorrow, with an Immortals Fenyx Rising demo arriving on October 22nd. Each demo game will be available for seven days free of charge.

Stadia Pro owners now have 29 claimable games and the release of Cyberpunk 2077 on November 19th to look forward to playing on the cloud gaming service.