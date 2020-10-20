Amazon’s cloud gaming service, Luna, is now in early access

Amazon’s cloud gaming service, Luna, is entering early access today, the company announced. A small number of US-based customers will receive invitations to test out the service and even purchase Amazon’s game controller if they so choose (though it’s not required to play games on Luna).

With early access, players will be able to access Luna, available across Fire TV, Mac, PC, and on web apps for iOS. An Android version is expected soon. Early access requires you to subscribe to the Luna Plus Game Channel, which comes with 50 games for $5.99 a month. A Ubisoft-specific channel is also expected to launch soon. You won’t have to purchase individual titles (Amazon isn’t offering full game purchases), and early access players get seven days of Luna Plus for free. But after that, Amazon will start billing you for its monthly subscription.

Amazon announced Luna in September, though the service has been rumored since last year. The company will continue to add more players in the months to come. “We are just getting started and need streamers and players of all kinds—core, casual, and first-time gamers—to provide feedback,” Amazon Entertainment Devices and Services vice president Marc Whitten wrote. “We want to hear what customers like, what they don’t like, and what they want to see us build. If we’re doing something great, tell us. If we’re missing the bar, we want to know that too. We can’t wait to hear what you think.”