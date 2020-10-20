Intel is selling its SSD business for $9 billion, but keeping Optane

Intel is selling its SSD business to SK Hynix in a deal worth $9 billion, which will see the chipmaker almost completely exit the flash memory and storage business — except for Intel’s high-end Optane memory technology, which it’ll still be hanging onto. The deal includes Intel’s former NAND SSD, component, and wafer businesses, along with the company’s NAND factory in Dalian, China.

“For Intel, this transaction will allow us to further prioritize our investments in differentiated technology where we can play a bigger role in the success of our customers and deliver attractive returns to our stockholders,” said Intel CEO Bob Swan.

It’ll be some time until the deal actually takes place: the two companies are starting to get governmental approval for the purchase, which they don’t expect to get until “late 2021.” Until that happens, Intel will still continue to make NAND products at the Dalian factory and keep all its IP rights.

The move marks the latest consolidation for Intel, which has continued to focus further on its core chipmaking and data center businesses in recent months. Intel also recently sold its 5G modem business to Apple last year in a deal worth $1 billion.