Acer announces several new, slim-bezeled gaming monitors

Acer has announced a fleet of new gaming monitors in its Predator and Nitro lineups. As with the company’s laptops, the Predator line offers more high-end, feature-packed options whereas the Nitro line is value-focused and thus less expensive. Each of the monitors has minimal bezels, so they should work well with a multi-monitor setup if you want to put two or more of them side by side.

Starting with the most interesting, the Predator X34 GS (shown on the left in the image above) is a 34-inch ultrawide curved QHD (3440 x 1440) IPS panel. This isn’t Acer’s first ultrawide gaming monitor, but it’s a little bit more affordable than some of the company’s previous models: it is expected to cost $1,100 when it launches in the US in December. The Predator X34 GS is G-Sync compatible and can be overclocked to run at a 180Hz refresh rate with very fast half-millisecond response time. Additionally, it supports VESA DisplayHDR 400, covers 98 percent of the DCI-P3 color spectrum, and sports two integrated 7W speakers.

Acer’s 24.5-inch Predator XB253Q GW gaming monitor has an RGB LED strip beneath the display that can illuminate in tandem with the beat of your music or with explosive moments in your games. It’s a 1080p IPS display that is G-Sync compatible and can be overclocked to a 280Hz refresh rate, also with half-millisecond response time. For a 1080p monitor, it’s pricey at $430 (set for a January 2021 release), but its RGB lights could make it stand out.

Next up, there’s Acer’s Predator XB323U GX, a 32-inch QHD monitor that can be overclocked to a 270Hz refresh rate with as little as a 0.5ms response time. This monitor covers 99 percent of the AdobeRGB gamut, with support for VESA DisplayHDR 600 as well as 8-bit image processing and local dimming, the latter of which Acer says should enable “deep blacks and impressive highlights.” Like the other models above, the XB323U GX is Nvidia G-Sync compatible. It will cost $900 when it launches in the US in January 2021. Acer didn’t mention what kind of panel this model uses.

If you want to give your eyes a break while you game, the Predator XB273U NV incorporates what Acer calls VisionCare 4.0 (presumably, a built-in sensor) to automatically adjust the monitor’s brightness and color temperature. Additionally, this 27-inch QHD IPS display has up to a 170Hz refresh rate with a 1ms response time. It supports HDR content with DisplayHDR 400 certification and is color-accurate with 95 percent coverage of the DCI-P3 gamut. This model has a strip of RGB lights on its back, which can illuminate your wall with colors that match what’s on the screen. Acer didn’t say whether this one is G-Sync compatible. It will cost $550 when it launches in the US in January 2021.

Lastly, Acer is announcing two 27-inch Nitro models, the XV272U KV and the XV272 LV. Despite the similarity in their names, they seem to be very different.

The XV272U KV is a 27-inch QHD IPS panel that supports up to a 170Hz refresh rate and a 1ms response time. This Nitro model has some of the same VisionCare 4.0 features as the XB273U NV, including the ability to adjust the brightness and color temperature automatically. It will cost $400 when it launches in the US in December.

The XV272 LV is a 1080p IPS panel that can be overclocked to 165Hz refresh rate. It can display 90 percent of the DCI-P3 color spectrum. Acer didn’t provide any other notable details for this one other than it will cost $280 when it launches in December in the US.