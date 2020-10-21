Best Buy resurrected some of the best Prime Day deals today

Prime Day 2020 may have ended, but Best Buy is bringing back some of the better deals to come out of the two-day e-commerce event. Several products have been discounted at Best Buy to reflect Amazon’s Prime Day pricing.

A three-pack of Eero mesh Wi-Fi routers is just $175 at Best Buy today. Usually, the three-pack will set you back $250. If you are looking to strengthen your internet connection at home, whether it’s for streaming or for your work-from-home office, buying a mesh Wi-Fi system is a great way to achieve this.

You can grab a third-gen Echo Dot for just $19 at Best Buy today. The product is ideal for anyone looking to add Alexa into their household. You can ask the voice assistant for various things, such as what time it is, what’s the weather like, or to play some music.

If you are looking for an alarm clock that also doubles as a fully functional smart display, you can grab the Echo Show 5 at Best Buy for $45. It includes a 5.5-inch display, making it easy to fit just about anywhere inside your home.

If you’re looking for an Alexa-powered speaker that also doubles as a Dolby Atmos home theater system when paired with a Fire TV device, Amazon’s Echo Studio smart speaker is $150 at Best Buy. This is the lowest we have seen the device go for at Best Buy — it was previously down to $170 in August.

Amazon Echo Studio $150

$200

25% off Prices taken at time of publishing. A great-sounding smart speaker that features support for a slew of streaming music services. Best Buy $150 (25% off)

Ahead of the second expansion pack launching tomorrow, Pokémon Sword and Shield are each down to $40 at Amazon and Best Buy if you buy a physical Nintendo Switch cartridge. The games originally came out late last year, and this is the lowest price we have seen for the games to date.

If you are looking for a full experience for this generation of Pokémon, you can also pick up the expansion pass for just $30. Normally, if you bought one version of the base game and the applicable expansion pass, it would set you back $90.