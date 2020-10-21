Acer’s Halo is a Google Assistant smart speaker with LEDs

Acer has announced the $109 Halo smart speaker at its October hardware event. It’s a 360-degree speaker that has the Google Assistant built in to handle queries and tasks, and Acer says it’s one of the first smart speakers to have DTS sound. With that, it should be especially suited to offer a cinematic sound.

It’s relatively easy to see what stands out about this device; it has an RGB base that changes color and lighting patterns, and its LEDs can show the weather and other images. Honestly, I think the Halo looks like an oil diffuser, but I’ll take Acer’s word that it’s actually a speaker.

This device will release in Q1 2021. Acer hasn’t divulged other specs or product details about the Halo, but we’ll likely hear more soon. At $109, it’s just $10 more than Google’s new Nest Audio smart speaker. We don’t know how the sound quality will stack up, but if you want a smart speaker that stands out more visually, keep an eye out for the Halo.