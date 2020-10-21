Fortnite on PC is now over 60GB smaller, thanks to Epic optimization

Fortnite on PC has shrunk considerably, down from over 90GB to just under 30GB, thanks to recent optimizations from developer Epic.

The news, detailed yesterday in a Fortnite update note posted to the game’s service Twitter account, means the battle royale hit will now take up far less space on your computer’s drive. That gives you more room for other games — or some extra breathing room in the event you have the monstrous Call of Duty: Modern Warfare / Warzone installed.

Please note the patch size will be larger than normal on PC (approx. 27 GB). This is to make optimizations on PC resulting in a massively reduced Fortnite file size (over 60 GB smaller), smaller downloads for future patches, and improved loading performance. — Fortnite Status (@FortniteStatus) October 20, 2020

As the update note stresses, PC players will have to download a larger-than-normal patch before the overall file size reduction takes effect. But after that, the game should take up no more than a third of its prior size. The patch is also setting up the game for improved loading performance and smaller future patches down the line, speeding up the time it takes to update Fortnite and get back to playing.