Netflix has a not very ‘secret’ site showcasing the Mank soundtrack by Trent Reznor and Atticus Ross

David Fincher’s new movie Mank comes out in just over a month, but if you want a sneak peek at the film, Netflix has a put out a (not so) ”secret” website showcasing its soundtrack and behind-the-scenes stills.

The soundtrack comes from Trent Reznor and Atticus Ross, who have created a score with an old-school Hollywood vibe — a big leap from the haunting digital style they’re best known for. From the teaser, you can already hear how Reznor and Ross find ways to impart themes and motifs we know them for into a genre of music that is anything but their usual fare.

Alongside a nearly 11-minute sampling of the score, which plays in the background on the site, you can see over 200 photos, stills, and clips from the movie and on-set production, which are gorgeous in their own right.

The website’s user interface is simple and unobtrusive but very functional. It has a few flares that really elevate the experience, like switching between a full black and full white background depending on the photo, as well as adding extra flourishes like flashes over old-school cameras you see in pictures.

Mank will debut on Netflix and in some theaters on December 4th. For now, you can look, listen, and relax at the teaser site called “The White Wine Came Up With The Fish.”