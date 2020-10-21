Ubisoft Connect adding crossplay, cross-saves to Watch Dogs: Legion and more

Ubisoft is merging its loyalty program, Ubisoft Club, and desktop app Uplay into Ubisoft Connect, the developer announced. In addition to a rewards program, it will introduce crossplay and cross-progression in games such as Assassin’s Creed Valhalla and Watch Dogs: Legion.

The new hub will be available for free, but it requires a Ubisoft account. Ubisoft Connect “aims at giving the best environment for all players to enjoy their games and connect with each others whatever the device,” Ubisoft said. Players who use the service will be able to earn Ubisoft Connect XP for playing games and completing in-game challenges. Gaining XP will allow players to level up their Ubisoft Connect accounts, which will award a second currency, Units, that can be used to unlock various rewards for different games. Additionally, players will be able to see what their friends are up to and get news through the service’s Feed.

Ubisoft Connect will launch on October 29th, alongside Watch Dogs: Legion; the developer plans to include Connect in all “major upcoming” games. Other titles transitioning to Connect include For Honor, Ghost Recon Breakpoint, Hyper Scape, Steep, Tom Clancy’s Rainbow Six Siege, and Tom Clancy’s The Division 2.

More information on how the service works and benefits is available in an FAQ.