Huawei’s Mate 40 Pro announced with speedy 50W wireless charging

Huawei has announced the Mate 40 Pro and Pro Plus, its latest flagship devices following the P40 series from earlier this year. The phones mark the debut of Huawei’s new flagship 5nm Kirin 9000 chipset and include curved 6.76-inch 90Hz OLED displays and 50W wireless charging. Alongside them, Huawei has also announced the step-down Mate 40.

Although Huawei’s phones have been difficult to use outside of China because of the lack of Google’s apps and services, its recent flagships like the P40 Pro and P40 Pro Plus have continued to offer excellent camera performance. On paper, the Mate 40 Pro series looks to continue the trend.

The Mate 40 Pro Plus has a 50-megapixel main camera, a 20-megapixel ultrawide, an 8-megapixel periscope camera with a 10x zoom, and a 12-megapixel telephoto camera with a 3x zoom. In total, Huawei says the phone offers up to a 17x optical zoom.

Meanwhile, the Mate 40 Pro has a similar 50-megapixel main camera and 20-megapixel ultrawide, but its periscope zoom lens is only 5x for a maximum optical zoom of 7x.

Internally, the phones have Huawei’s new Kirin 9000 chipset, which the company claims is the world’s first 5nm 5G processor. The chip pairs an 8-core CPU with a 24-core GPU. The Mate 40 Pro Plus comes with 12GB of RAM and 256GB of storage, while the Mate 40 Pro has 8GB and 256GB, respectively. Both carry 4,400mAh batteries and support 50W wireless charging at speeds rivaling Xiaomi’s Mi 10 Ultra. They also have 66W wired charging and reverse wireless charging to let you power up accessories or other handsets.

The Mate 40 Pro and Pro Plus have in-display fingerprint sensors inside their 2772 x 1344 resolution displays, dual speakers, and an IP68 rating for dust and water resistance. The Pro is available in black, white, silver, yellow, and green, while the Pro Plus is available in only black and white.

On the software side, Huawei is continuing to invest in its own ecosystem of apps and services. New for the Mate 40 Pro is Petal Search and Maps. The lack of Google Maps, in particular, has been a real sticking point for Huawei’s recent devices, making this latest announcement very welcome.

As well as the Mate 40 Pro and Pro Plus, Huawei has also announced a step-down Mate 40. It has a smaller 6.5-inch screen with a lower 1080p resolution and a slower Kirin 9000E processor. It also doesn’t have a periscope zoom lens and only has three cameras total. It’s got a 50-megapixel main camera, a 16-megapixel ultrawide, and an 8-megapixel telephoto with a 3x optical zoom. It has a smaller 4,200mAh battery with no wireless charging and a maximum of 40W wired fast charging, 8GB of RAM, and 128GB of storage. Finally, there’s a Porsche Design version of the Mate 40, which features a unique sports car-inspired design, 12GB of RAM, 512GB of storage, and a similar camera array to the Mate 40 Pro Plus.

The Huawei Mate 40 Pro Plus will retail for €1,399 ($1,655), while the Mate 40 Pro will cost €1,199 (£1099.99 / $1,418) and will be available from November 13th in the UK, and the Mate 40 will cost €899 ($1,063). The Porsche Design Huawei Mate 40 RS will cost €2,295 ($2,715). Release dates for the Mate 40 Pro Plus and Mate 40 were not announced onstage during the event.