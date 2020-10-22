Sony confirms Disney Plus, Netflix, and Twitch will be on the PS5 at launch

If you are planning to use your PlayStation 5 for more than just gaming — whether that’s to stream movies and TV shows on Netflix or play music on Spotify — you’ll be happy to know that Sony’s next-gen console will support some of the more popular entertainment apps at launch.

Sony confirmed in a blog post on Thursday that six entertainment apps will be available on the PS5 on November 12th: Apple TV Plus, Disney Plus, Netflix, Spotify, Twitch, and YouTube. The company also said more streaming apps, such as Amazon Prime Video, Hulu, and Peacock, were coming to PS5 but did not give a timeframe for when they would be available.

Notably absent from the list is HBO Max, which is currently in contract disputes with Amazon and Roku over the inclusion of the new streaming app on their platforms, and pay-TV options like Sling. (Sony shut down its own pay-TV Sling competitor, PlayStation Vue, last year.)

Additionally, Sony confirmed that the four previously unmarked buttons located on the dedicated PS5 Media Remote would serve as dedicated launch buttons for Disney Plus, Netflix, Spotify, and YouTube, as you can see pictured above. The remote will launch alongside the PS5 on November 12th, but it is not included with the console. It’s currently available as a separate $30 purchase at Target. Other retailers — including Amazon, Best Buy, and GameStop — are also selling it, but they’re currently out of stock.

With next-gen consoles set to arrive in just a few weeks, Sony is showing that its upcoming console is much more than just a system to play video games. The inclusion of four dedicated launch buttons to some of the more popular streaming apps — and the recently unveiled system interface, including a separate home screen for entertainment apps — gives us a better glimpse of how PS5 owners will be able to use the hardware come launch day.