Microsoft adds new Xbox touch controls to 10 xCloud games

Microsoft is bringing Xbox touch controls to 10 games on its xCloud game streaming service today. xCloud launched last month with just Minecraft Dungeons supporting these new touch controls, but the list now includes big names like Streets of Rage 4, Dead Cells, and Killer Instinct. These touch controls will allow players to play games without an Xbox One controller.

“Touch controls have been one of the top-requested features for cloud gaming,” explains Catherine Gluckstein, Microsoft’s head of Project xCloud. “For each title that uses Xbox touch controls we’ve worked to create an experience designed specifically for that game on mobile devices.” Microsoft has been working with game designers and players to mimic the controls you’d normally find on a physical controller.

Games can include touch controls without the need for developers to modify them, too. Microsoft’s Xbox touch controls also include customization features to move them around a phone screen or adjust their size. Microsoft demonstrated its Xbox touch controls back in August with Gears 5. That particular title isn’t on the list just yet, but the company was also testing controls in Hellblade: Senua’s Sacrifice, and those are available today. Here’s the full list of games now supported: