Apple revamps more stores into ‘Express’ format for faster iPhone 12 pickups

Apple is expanding its new “Express” retail format to more locations, according to Reuters. The Express stores have a wall of plexiglass-protected sales counters and some shelves with accessories right at the front of the store. The new format should allow customers to pick up orders (such as the iPhone 12 and 12 Pro, which launch tomorrow) while respecting COVID-19 safety guidelines.

There are about 20 Express stores in the US and Europe right now, and Apple is planning to have 50 across both countries by the end of October, Apple senior vice president of retail and people Deirdre O’Brien said to Reuters. You can see a list of which stores have Express storefronts in this list complied by 9to5Mac.

Apple temporarily closed all of its retail stores outside of China in mid-March due to the COVID-19 pandemic, and it has been reopening stores in the months since (though some had to be temporarily closed again due to resurgences in COVID-19 cases). If you want to see if you can shop at your local store, Apple has hours and store information on its website.