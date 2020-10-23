This week: Quibi’s shutdown, Google’s antitrust charges, and Foxconn’s LCD factory failure

It’s Friday, which means there’s a new episode of The Verge’s flagship podcast The Vergecast. Hosts Nilay Patel and Dieter Bohn talk to the various Verge reporters who have been closely following the three biggest tech stories this week for an in-depth discussion.
First up, Quibi, the short-form video streaming service, announced it was shutting down after only debuting 6 months ago. Verge reporter Julia Alexander stops by to discuss the many possible reasons for Quibi’s demise and who is taking the blame.
Senior reporter Adi Robertson then joins in to talk about the antitrust charges Google is now facing from the Department of Justice. Adi breaks down what the specific charges are, Google’s reaction, and what means for the future of the big tech company.
In the third act, The Vergecast welcomes investigations editor Josh Dzieza to explain his months-long investigation into Foxconn’s proposed LCD factory in Wisconsin and the many quirks and hurdles employees and citizens had to face after an ultimate failure to produce any LCD panels at all.
This was a rollercoaster of a Vergecast, and you can listen to the full discussion here or in your preferred podcast player to hear it all.
