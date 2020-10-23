OnePlus 8T is available now for $749

The OnePlus 8T, the latest device from the Chinese phone manufacturer, is now on sale in the US. You can grab it unlocked from OnePlus directly or third-party retailers like Amazon for $749. The T-Mobile version is available for the same price, but comes with an additional IP68 rating for dust and water resistance that the unlocked model doesn’t have.

Meanwhile, if you’re in Europe, the phone went on sale earlier this week on October 20th. While the US has just the one variant with 12GB of RAM and 256GB of storage, Europe has two; one with 8GB of RAM and 128GB of storage for €599 / £549, and another with 12GB of RAM and 256GB of storage for €699 / £649.

If you missed our review from last week, or just need a catchup, the OnePlus 8T is a solid, if incremental update to the OnePlus 8 released earlier this year. The big new feature is 65W fast charging, which means the phone can charge halfway in under fifteen minutes, or can change fully in just over half an hour. Otherwise it’s got a 120Hz display, fast performance, and a couple too many cameras than it knows what to do with.

You’ll have to wait a little longer for OnePlus’ latest earbuds, the $49.99 OnePlus Buds Z, which don’t go on sale until November 2nd in the US.