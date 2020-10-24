See inside the iPhone 12 and 12 Pro in iFixit’s latest teardown video

In its latest teardown video, iFixit took apart an iPhone 12 and iPhone 12 Pro, and found that the devices look pretty similar to each other on the inside. The displays are interchangeable, iFixit found, and so are the 10.78 Wh batteries.

When they removed the camera shield on the iPhone 12, iFixit found a plastic spacer where the iPhone 12 Pro has its telephoto lens and LiDAR sensor. Both devices have 12 MP wide and ultra-wide cameras.

iFixit also examined an X-ray (courtesy of Creative Electron) of the insides of the phones, which show the MagSafe wireless charging array. The X-ray of the iPhone 12 Pro appears to have a black border, but it’s the stainless steel frame (the iPhone 12 has an aluminum frame).

As for a repairability score, iFixit gave the iPhone 12s a 6 out of 10; the devices have a lot of screws to keep track of when you’re tinkering (which iFixit notes is better than glue), and the improved waterproofing may make some repairs more difficult, but will reduce the likelihood of needing to repair water damage. The biggest downside is the glass on the front and back of both devices, iFixit said, which increases the chances the phones would be damaged if dropped.

