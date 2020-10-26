OnePlus announces two new affordable Nord phones

OnePlus has announced a pair of new phones for its midrange Nord lineup — the N10 5G and N100. Both sit below the existing £379/€399 OnePlus Nord in terms of specs and price. The N10 5G starts at £329 in the UK and €349 in Germany (around $412) and is powered by a Snapdragon 690, while the N100 starts at £179 and €199 (around $235) in the same countries and is powered by a Snapdragon 460.

Unlike the original Nord, which was only released in Europe and parts of Asia, OnePlus says the N10 5G and N100 will eventually launch in North America. The company has confirmed that both phones will be available there “at a later date,” following their European release. OnePlus says the N100 will arrive in the UK on November 10th, with the N10 5G following later in November.

The Nord N10 5G has a 6.49-inch 90Hz display

As its name suggests, the OnePlus Nord N10 5G is a 5G handset (Sub-6GHz only in Europe), and it has 6GB of RAM and 128GB of expandable storage. It’s actually got a slightly bigger screen than the more expensive OnePlus Nord at 6.49 inches, and it has the same 90Hz refresh rate. It has a rear-mounted fingerprint sensor, rather than an in-display one, but you do get dual stereo speakers, a feature that was missing from the Nord. Its 4,300mAh battery can be fast-charged with Warp Charge 30T, and it comes with Android 10 out of the box.

Around the back of the N10 5G you’ll find a quad-camera array consisting of a main 64-megapixel camera, a 119-degree ultrawide, and macro and monochrome cameras. Selfies are handled by a 16-megapixel camera.

The N100 is the lower-end of the two devices, but it’s still got a big 6.52-inch display and dual stereo speakers. It’s got a larger 5,000 mAh battery, but it can only be fast-charged at up to 18W, and RAM and storage are also reduced at 4GB and 64GB respectively (though this is expandable). It’s 4G rather than 5G, and you get one fewer rear camera here for a triple-camera setup. There’s a 13-megapixel main camera, and two additional cameras for portrait and macro shots. Like the N10 5G, there’s a rear-mounted fingerprint sensor, and the phone also runs Android 10 out of the box.

When we reviewed the OnePlus Nord earlier this year, we found it did a great job at offering OnePlus’ traditional strengths at a more affordable price point. The OnePlus N10 5G and N100 are cheaper still, so it’ll be interesting to see if the company has found a similar balance this time around.