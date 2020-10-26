Snapchat’s dancing hot dog returns for Election Day.

There’s just over a week left until Election Day and Snapchat is reviving one of its most beloved characters, the dancing hot dog, to encourage users to make a plan to vote.

The hot dog first reappeared in Snapchat’s filter reel on Saturday for Vote Early Day, but it disappeared after the holiday finished. The character is set to return for Election Day on November 3rd, dressed in an Uncle Sam-style outfit twirling a sign calling on users to find their polling location. If a user clicks the sign, they’re linked to Snap’s Before You Vote tool that helps users find their polling locations and learn about the issues and candidates on their ballots.

Snap is also reviving its “I Voted” sticker filter that also links out to the app’s voting plan tool.

In September, Snapchat rolled out a host of voting tools for users, including a feature allowing people to register to vote directly in the popular messaging app. Snapchat says it has helped more than 1.24 million users with voter registration, compared to 2.5 million for Facebook. But because of its popularity with Gen-Z and millennial voters, Snap says it has reached more 13-24-year-olds than Facebook, Instagram, and Messenger combined. Of the 100 million US Snapchat users, 80 percent are of voting age, the company said.

Outside of voting tools, Snapchat plans to continue to provide voting news on its Discover page leading up to the election and through the election. Snap’s “Happening Now” news section will feature constant news updates from partners including Reuters, Bloomberg, and BuzzFeed News.