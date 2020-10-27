Behold The Mandalorian’s Razor Crest in all its $350 toy spaceship glory

It might not be the coveted rocket-firing Boba Fett action figure, nor offer quite so many play possibilities as the $800 LEGO Star Wars UCS Millennium Falcon.

But if you’re a fan of The Mandalorian, whose second season starts Friday, Hasbro’s $350 Razor Crest might just be the greatest Star Wars toy in a very long while. At 30 inches long, 20 inches wide and 10.5 inches tall, it’s a big enough to re-enact a whole bunch of the Disney+ show’s iconic scenes inside its cockpit and cargo hold — using standard 3.75-inch figures — and the entire ship is chock-full of details.

You’ll find a packed weapons locker, a carbonite freezing chamber and Baby Yoda’s hiding place inside, plus seventeen different panels you can remove to see inside the ship, show off damage, or pretend like a band of Jawas have stripped it down for parts — not counting the engines, main guns, and landing gear, which also all come off.

There’s also a detachable escape pod big enough to hold Mando, a hidden rear cannon, and two folding cargo ramps. You won’t need to find your own crew, either: The Mandalorian comes with his signature weapons, a full set of Beskar armor and a cloth cape, and it looks like The Child will have a blanket, bone broth bowl and a fully chromed-out hoverpram.

Grid View





























































































Sure, it costs $350, you’ll have to pretend you’re “crowdfunding” the product in order to buy one, and there’s a chance it may not look as good as the model in these pictures — Hasbro cautions that you’re looking at a “paint model” and that the “product may vary in final production.” The company’s also not planning to ship it until Fall 2021, so you’ve got an entire year to wait.

But hey, it’s only slightly more than twice the price of an otherwise bog-standard Mandalorian-themed Xbox gamepad. You’ve got until 11:59PM ET on November 9th to peruse the gigantic gallery of images above, the video below, and the product page before you make up your mind.