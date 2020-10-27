Netflix is making a live-action Assassin’s Creed series

A live-action adaptation of Ubisoft’s long-running series Assassin’s Creed is coming to Netflix. The show will be the first of several new series, Netflix announced, as the agreement between the streaming platform and Ubisoft will “tap into the iconic video game’s trove of dynamic stories with global mass appeal for adaptations of live action, animated, and anime series.”

The live-action show is still in early stages and in need of a showrunner. It’s also unclear when it will take place or what it will be about; the franchise is known for combining historical settings with modern narratives and has tackled everything from the Crusades to Vikings.

“From its breathtaking historical worlds and massive global appeal as one of the best selling video game franchises of all time, we are committed to carefully crafting epic and thrilling entertainment based on this distinct IP and provide a deeper dive for fans and our members around the world to enjoy,” said Netflix original series vice president Peter Friedlander in a prepared statement.

Netflix has already found success in a live adaptation of another beloved game series, The Witcher, starring Henry Cavill. Following the first season, Netflix announced a six-part live-action prequel spinoff. The streaming service also revealed a live-action take on Resident Evil earlier this year.

For Ubisoft’s part, it’s not the first time the developer has brought its sci-fi world to the screen. In 2016, a film adaptation starring Michael Fassbender was released to largely negative critical response.