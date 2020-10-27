iPhone 12 vs. 12 Pro: The Vergecast discussion

Every Tuesday this month, Vergecast co-host Dieter Bohn will host a series of discussions diving deep into tech review season, each focusing on a specific product.

This week, Dieter brings back Vergecast co-host Nilay Patel and Joanna Stern, a senior personal technology columnist at The Wall Street Journal, to discuss their reviews of Apple’s iPhone 12 and iPhone 12 Pro.

The reviews for the latest iteration of Apple’s flagship phone have been out for about a week now. Dieter reviewed the iPhone 12, Nilay reviewed the iPhone 12 Pro, and Joanna reviewed them both side by side.

Dieter walks through what features Joanna and Nilay focused on in their reviews — Joanna’s 5G at a football stadium, Nilay’s Dolby Vision videos — and how significant the upgrades are for this year’s devices.

The crew also gets into the effectiveness of MagSafe, the future of ports on the iPhone, and whether it’s worth waiting to see the iPhone 12 mini and the iPhone 12 Pro Max, both of which come out next month.