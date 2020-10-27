Fall Guys’ adorable new Godzilla skin will let you become an actual bean-grappling monster

Fall Guys is getting a Godzilla skin soon, and it’s adorable. Just look at it! I want to give it a big hug.

But I also have to admit that I want to use the Godzilla skin to channel my inner monster and annoy other players without regret. I am never that person who grapples players just inches from the finish line of a Fall Guys stage — that’s just rude. But dressed as Godzilla? Well, all bets are off.

Better start getting your crowns together now pic.twitter.com/cMgUdqHCgX — Fall Guys (@FallGuysGame) October 27, 2020

Fall Guys has been one of the biggest hits of the year, and a number of brands have made their pitches for a themed skin in the game, including Konami, KFC, and even Chuck E. Cheese.

Developer Mediatonic has already added many video game-themed crossover skins, including Gordon Freeman (with a headcrab!), a Scout from Team Fortress 2, and Sonic the Hedgehog. And there’s a branded skin on the way from G2 Esports, Tyler “Ninja” Blevins, Aim Lab, and Jimmy “MrBeast” Donaldson, who teamed up to win a charity bidding war for the opportunity to get a skin added to the game.

The Godzilla skin will be out on November 3rd to celebrate Godzilla’s birthday, but it will only be available for a limited time. It will cost 10 crowns, which you can earn through winning games or by leveling up the season pass.