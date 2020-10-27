 clock menu more-arrow no yes

Jon Stewart will return to TV with an Apple TV Plus series

There’ll be a companion podcast and potential for more in the future

By Jacob Kastrenakes
Former Daily Show Host Jon Stewart Testifies On Need To Reauthorize The September 11th Victim Compensation Fund Photo by Zach Gibson/Getty Images

Apple is bringing Jon Stewart back to TV. Stewart will host a new series for Apple TV Plus that will feature focused looks at his advocacy work and “topics that are currently part of the national conversation,” Apple said in a press release announcing the series.

The show sounds a bit like John Oliver’s Last Week Tonight: each episode will run for an hour and focus on a single topic. Apple refers to it as a “current affairs series.” There’ll also be a companion podcast, though Apple declined to say who would be hosting the audio show.

Stewart’s new series doesn’t currently have a name or a release date. The Hollywood Reporter says the show is expected to start next year, and it says the episodes won’t come out on a nightly or weekly basis. Apple says the show will run for multiple seasons, but it doesn’t say how many episodes will be included in each run.

The deal could be a big one for Apple. Stewart became a political and comedic icon during his run at The Daily Show and launched the careers of a host of other comedians. There’s likely an audience for his return — although he’ll face a very different media landscape today: one where he’s competing with many of his former colleagues and where the type of sarcastic political humor he pioneered is much easier to come by.

Apple also signed a first-look deal with Stewart and his production company, meaning other films or shows involving Stewart could come to the service in the future.

