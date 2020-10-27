Microsoft Teams usage jumps 50 percent to 115 million daily active users

Microsoft saw some big growth in Microsoft Teams at the beginning of the pandemic, and it has kept accelerating over the past six months. During an earnings call with investors today, Microsoft CEO Satya Nadella reveled Microsoft Teams now has 115 million daily active users. That’s a more than 50 percent rise from the 75 million that Microsoft reported almost six months ago.

It’s difficult to compare Microsoft’s numbers to its rivals, though. Both Zoom and Google report daily active participants, which means a single user could be counted multiple times through different meetings during a day. Google revealed it has 100 million daily active participants earlier this year, and Zoom said it had 300 million daily active participants. Slack also saw some growth earlier this year.

Microsoft has been steadily improving Teams throughout the pandemic. A new Together Mode was designed specifically for pandemic-era meetings, allowing participants to sit virtually next to each other. The NBA used the Teams feature for basketball games over the summer.

Microsoft has also opened Teams’ doors to third-party apps, made the service available to consumers, and promised features like breakout rooms by the end of the year. Nadella also revealed today that LinkedIn now has 722 million users. LinkedIn has been gradually growing and adding to Microsoft’s revenues since the company acquired the social network for $26 billion back in 2016.