Anker’s custom wireless charger for the unannounced second-gen Amazon Echo Buds leaks in full

Just yesterday, we found FCC filings for a new Anker PowerWave wireless charging pad that mentioned an unannounced second generation of Echo Buds with wireless charging right in the name. That charger has since leaked in full in a Wireless Power Consortium (WPC) listing spotted by GizmoChina.

The now-pulled WPC listing included the render of the product at the top of this post that gives us a few hints about what the Echo Buds’ case might look like and some of the features of the pad. The charger appears to have an oblong indentation for the Echo Buds’ wireless charging case to rest in, indicating the case will have a much different shape than more rectangular one used with the original Echo Buds. (We observed a similar oblong shape in a diagram of the pad included with the FCC filings.)

The charger also looks to have different charging indicators for the case and the earbuds, which could be a handy way to know at a glance if your Echo Buds are fully charged but the case isn’t, for example. There’s also a charging light labelled “Phone,” which will presumably light up when you place a phone on the pad.

It’s unclear when this charging pad might come out, but the fact that it appeared both on the WPC and in FCC filings hints that it could be released soon. And if this charging pad for a new set of Echo Buds is seemingly on the way, that suggests the headphones themselves could be announced imminently as well.