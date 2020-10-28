HyperX’s Pulsefire Haste is a lightweight, no-frills gaming mouse with a honeycomb design

HyperX has announced the $50 Pulsefire Haste wired gaming mouse. Its highlight feature is its 59-gram weight, which the company accomplished by drilling many hexagonal-shaped holes all around it — arguably, another feature worth mentioning. It’s the latest mouse to adopt the honeycomb design popularized by brands like Finalmouse, Glorious PC Gaming Race, and now many others. Eurogamer wrote in mid-2019 that this style would be the next big thing in PC gaming gear, and HyperX’s new mouse proves them right.

HyperX’s new mouse is most similar to the Glorious PC Gaming Race Model O-, both in terms of pricing (also $50), weight (the 58-gram Model O- is one gram lighter), and overall design. Both are false ambidextrous, with thumb buttons catered to right-handed people, but a symmetrical design that fits both left or right-handed people. I actually prefer the slightly taller and longer size of the Model O- over this HyperX model, but small-handed gamers may feel otherwise.

The Pulsefire Haste has two main mouse buttons and a DPI switcher that sits just a little closer to your palm than the LED-lit scroll wheel. Speaking of lighting, if you want a gaming mouse with just a bit of flair, this could be a good match; you can even turn off the LEDs completely using the Ngenuity desktop app (only available for Windows 10 systems). The braided cord is 1.8 meters long — about six feet.

This mouse features a PixArts PAW3335 sensor with up to 16,000 DPI sensitivity and customizable DPI presets that you can set in the aforementioned app. If you’re a discerning gamer, you should know that this isn’t the same high-end PixArt 3360 sensor that supports slightly faster acceleration and is part of other similarly priced gaming mice, like the Model O-. Most people probably won’t notice the difference, but perhaps you might. The sensor is capable of the standard 1,000Hz polling rate.

The mechanical switches in each mouse button are TTC’s Golden Micro switches that HyperX claims have been tested to last up to 60 million clicks. I have no complaints about the click feel; it’s snappy enough to let me feel like I’m in control. HyperX built white PTFE skates on the bottom for very smooth travel on a mouse pad, and the package includes a replacement set of PTFE skates and grip tape that you can apply yourself for a custom fit. The onboard storage supports just one saved profile.

You have plenty of options if you’re looking for a gaming mouse constructed with the honeycomb hole design. At $50, the Pulsefire Haste seems like a solid option to land on if you’re a right-handed gamer looking for a mouse with a small design and subtle lighting.