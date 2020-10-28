No Man’s Sky will launch alongside PS5 and Xbox Series X with a big next-gen update

Hello Games announced today that No Man’s Sky is coming to Xbox Series X / S and PS5 on November 10th and November 12th, the same days both consoles will launch. Players who own a current-gen version of the game will be eligible to receive the next-gen version at no additional cost. The game is also available on Xbox Game Pass for early Series X / S adopters who have an active subscription to Microsoft’s game service.
The next-gen versions of No Man’s Sky will take advantage of the new hardware; the game will run at 4K resolution at 60 frames per second, faster loading times, and cross-play support. The PS5 version of the game will take advantage of the DualSense’s haptic feedback and the Pulse 3D wireless headset’s technologies to provide a more immersive experience. The game will also receive graphical enhancements, which will be available to PC players.
Hello Games confirmed that the PS5 and Xbox Series X / S versions of No Man’s Sky will add support for 32-player multiplayer, marking the first time console players will have access to this feature.
As someone who played No Man’s Sky when it first launched in 2016, it certainly left a bad taste in my mouth. But following its initial 2016 release, Hello Games has continued to support the game with new updates, so it certainly looks like a different game than what I played four years ago. I did not expect to ever go back to No Man’s Sky, but the next-gen trailer and all the new content, like the ability to build off-world colonies, has me interested in giving the game another chance.