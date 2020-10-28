Where to buy Nvidia’s RTX 3070 graphics card, starting at 6AM PT on Thursday

If you’re hoping to buy the $499 RTX 3070, Nvidia tells us that you’ll be able to do that starting on Thursday, October 29th, at 9AM ET / 6AM PT. And instead of Nvidia directly selling its Founders Edition (FE) GPU through its online store, it has ceded its stock to Best Buy and Micro Center. If your hunt for the GPU isn’t limited to the FE version, several third-party graphics cards made by OEMs like Gigabyte and PNY will go on sale at the same time from a few other retailers like Amazon, Newegg, and B&H Photo, in addition to Best Buy and Micro Center. And based on past launches, these will probably sell out very quickly.

Compared to the 4K-capable RTX 3080 and 3090, this card is an especially good choice if you have a 1440p gaming monitor or see yourself getting one soon. My colleague Tom Warren posted a review of the 3070, and it put up favorable frame rates on popular games like Control, Call of Duty: Warzone, and more — even with ray-tracing features activated. In most cases, the $499 card provided faster performance than the RTX 2080 that debuted for $699 a few years ago.

We’ll update this post if more major retailers join in selling the RTX 3070.

Speaking of fast performance, AMD just introduced its anticipated GPUs built on RDNA 2 architecture, and the company has three new GPUs aimed to take on the RTX 30-series cards. The $579 Radeon RX 6800 seems great for 1440p gaming, like the RTX 3070, and the $649 RX 6800 XT could be a good alternative if you wanted the RTX 3080. Both will go on sale on November 18th, whereas the $999 RX 6900 XT poised to take on the RTX 3090 will arrive on December 8th. We’ve got more details right here.