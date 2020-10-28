How to watch AMD’s RDNA 2 event introducing Radeon RX 6000 GPUs

After unveiling its new Zen 3 Ryzen 5000 processors earlier this month, AMD is announcing its new lineup of Radeon RX graphics cards for desktops today, which it promises will be “by far the most powerful gaming GPU we have ever built.”

The new Radeon RX 6000 series of GPU will feature AMD’s new RDNA 2 architecture that includes real-time, hardware-accelerated ray tracing and variable rate shading. The new cards are expected to directly compete with Nvidia’s latest RTX 3000 series lineup.

AMD’s already started to tease the new cards, but we’re expecting the event today to give much more information on what to expect. Gamers looking to upgrade their PC to a new AMD GPU or looking for an alternative to Nvidia’s RTX 3000 GPUs due to current supply shortages will likely want to tune in.

WHEN DOES AMD’S EVENT START?

It starts today, October 28th, at 12PM ET / 9AM PT / 4PM GMT.

WHERE CAN I WATCH AMD’S EVENT?

We have embedded the live stream at the top of this post, so you can stay here to watch it when it begins. Otherwise, AMD has streams available on its website as well as YouTube.

WHAT AM I GOING TO SEE?

We already saw the new Ryzen 5000 CPUs announced on October 8th, so this event will focus on AMD’s Radeon RX 6000 graphics cards. AMD already revealed the Radeon RX 6000’s design back in September on Twitter, and it created its own Fortnite island for those interested in checking out every angle of the GPU.

These cards will be based on the company’s RDNA 2. The same graphical architecture is also found in the upcoming next-gen consoles, the PS5 and Xbox Series X / S.