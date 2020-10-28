Control is coming to the Nintendo Switch today, but you can only stream it from the cloud

Remedy Entertainment’s critically acclaimed supernatural thriller, Control, is arriving on the Switch, Nintendo announced during a Mini Direct presentation. Control Ultimate Edition - Cloud Version is available today.

In order to play the game, you’ll need a Nintendo Account to access cloud service and “a persistent high-speed internet connection to play the game.” (It includes similar technology to Stadia and Luna, but Control’s cloud game will be handled by Ubitus.) Any interruption in the connection will cause it to disconnect in minutes. In order to buy the game, players will be required to use a launcher application to test that their connection can handle its requirements for five minutes. It will also require buying an Access Pass, priced at $39.99.

here's a first look at Control running on the Nintendo Switch with a new game streaming option https://t.co/PBcFdigrNE pic.twitter.com/EiiH0MvcqP — Tom Warren (@tomwarren) October 28, 2020

Released last year, Control blends confident storytelling with action-based gameplay and a bizarre, unsettling atmosphere. The game stars Jesse, the new head of the Federal Bureau of Control, as she investigates FBC headquarters and defends it from the reality-bending Hiss. Control Ultimate Edition includes previously released expansions The Foundation and AWE.

Control is already available on PC, PlayStation 4, and Xbox One.