Logitech’s new trackball mouse is a $50 hack to free up some desk space

Logitech’s new trackball mouse, the Ergo M575, is a successor to the 10-year-old Ergo M570. It offers better battery life and now connects over Bluetooth Low Energy, making it compatible with a broader range of devices. Battery life is rated at 24 months when using Logitech’s USB receiver (up from 18 months), or 20 months when connecting over Bluetooth. It’s powered by a single AA battery and costs $49.99 (£44.99).

Trackball mice take a little getting used to, but they’re great for smaller desks because you don’t have to move them around to control your cursor. If you’re struggling with a lack of space while working from home, then this can make them a great alternative to a traditional mouse.

The Ergo M575 is available in either black or white. Both have a ridged surface on the palm rest to help with grip and feature two programmable buttons to the left of the device’s primary buttons and scroll wheel. The scroll wheel doesn’t tilt like it does on the more expensive $99.99 MX Ergo, and the Ergo M575 also lacks that mouse’s rechargeable battery.

Depending on which color of the Ergo M575 you go for, you’ll get a different amount of recycled plastic: the black version is made with 50 percent recycled plastic, while the white has less at 21 percent.

Logitech’s Ergo M575 is available starting today.