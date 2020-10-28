Sony details how its PlayStation Plus Collection for PS5 will work

Sony has announced more details about how its PlayStation Plus Collection will work in a new blog post. The service will launch alongside the console in the US on November 12th, and it’ll offer PS5 owners over a dozen classic PS4 titles. The titles will be available for PS Plus subscribers at no additional cost, and they’ll remain accessible for as long as a subscription is active.

The service’s launch date varies globally depending on when the console itself will be available. It’ll be available on November 12th in the US, Japan, Canada, Mexico, Australia, New Zealand, and South Korea, and on November 19th in Europe, the Middle East, South America, Asia, and South Africa. The collection is not available in China, Sony says, and it seems to only be available for PS5 customers. It’s not clear whether PS4 owners who don’t own a PS5 will be able to access the games.

Sony has published an updated list of titles that will be available as part of the PlayStation Plus Collection. This includes a couple of games that weren’t on the original list last month; Call of Duty: Black Ops III – Zombies Chronicles Edition and Crash Bandicoot N. Sane Trilogy. Here’s the full list, which Sony cautions will vary by region:

Bloodborne

Days Gone

Detroit: Become Human

God of War

Infamous Second Son

Ratchet and Clank

The Last Guardian

The Last of Us Remastered

Until Dawn

Uncharted 4: A Thief’s End

Batman: Arkham Knight

Battlefield 1

Call of Duty: Black Ops III – Zombies Chronicles Edition

Crash Bandicoot N. Sane Trilogy

Fallout 4

Final Fantasy XV Royal Edition

Monster Hunter: World

Mortal Kombat X

Persona 5

Resident Evil 7: Biohazard

Sony says these PS4 games should benefit from being run on the PS5’s more powerful hardware and also benefit from faster loading times and more consistent frame rates in some cases.

As well as announcing more details about the PlayStation Plus Collection, Sony has also announced which games PS Plus subscribers will get free next month. This includes the first free PS5 game, Bugsnax, which will be available from November 3rd to January 4th. (The PS4 version of the game, however, won’t be free.) Meanwhile, the PS4 games that will be available are Middle-earth: Shadow of War and Hollow Knight: Voidheart Edition, which will be available from November 3rd to November 30th.