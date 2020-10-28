First iPhone 12 mini hands-on video shows just how tiny it is

After launching two identically sized phones — the iPhone 12 and 12 Pro — last week, Apple will next start taking preorders for the iPhone 12 mini and iPhone 12 Pro Max on November 6th. But you won’t have to wait until then to get a sense of just how “mini” this year’s smallest iPhone is. A hands-on video running over 40 minutes in length was posted to YouTube by George Buhnici, only to be removed for unclear reasons and then republished by 9to5Mac. And yep, next to the iPhone 12, it’s downright tiny.

This is the first real-world look at the iPhone 12 mini, which has a 5.4-inch screen, but in the more modern notched-display design first introduced with the iPhone 12. That means you won't have to deal with the bezels (and wasted space) of something like the second-generation iPhone SE. The iPhone 12 mini will start at $699, which is $100 less than the 6.1-inch iPhone 12.

This year’s iPhone lineup offers more sizes in a single product cycle than ever before. You’ve got the 6.1-inch iPhone 12 and 12 Pro — smaller than the iPhone 11 and ever-so-slightly bigger than the 11 Pro — joined by the 12 Pro Max for those who prefer giant phones and the 12 mini for people who prioritize one-handed comfort. Aside from its smaller display and battery, the iPhone 12 matches the specs of the standard iPhone 12.

Preorders for the mini kick off on November 6th, and it’ll go on sale on November 13th.