Apple’s big services bundle, Apple One, launches tomorrow

Apple’s big services bundle that will bring together products like Apple Music, Apple TV Plus, Apple Arcade, and Apple News Plus, will launch tomorrow, the company’s chief financial officer, Luca Maestri, told Bloomberg.

Apple first announced Apple One during a September event, breaking down the different tiers that customers will be able to access. There are three different bundle tiers people can choose: Individual, Family, and Premier.

The Individual plan gives subscribers Apple Music, Apple TV Plus, Apple Arcade, and iCloud storage (50GB) for $14.95 a month. The Family plan ups the amount of iCloud storage to 200GB of iCloud storage for $19.95 a month and adds an Apple Music family plan (the Arcade and TV Plus benefits are the same as the Individual plan.) The Premier plan gives subscribers Apple Music, Apple TV Plus, Apple Arcade, 2TB of iCloud storage, Apple News Plus, and Apple Fitness Plus for $29.95 a month.

Although Fitness Plus doesn’t have a launch date, Maestri told Bloomberg the company is expecting to launch it this quarter. The app, which includes training for yoga, cycling, running, core, and strength exercises, among other types of workouts, costs $9.99 a month by itself.

The news comes just as Apple posted its fourth quarter earnings. CEO Tim Cook specifically noted that the company “capped off a fiscal year defined by innovation in the face of adversity with a September quarter record, led by all-time records for Mac and Services.” Apple One will also launch two days ahead of Apple TV Plus’ one-year anniversary. Cook may include more information on the company’s earnings call today.