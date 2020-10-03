Your first real look at the Monster Hunter movie is 13 seconds of surprised soldiers with guns

James Bond may not avert his next death until 2021, but apparently Paul W.S. Anderson’s Monster Hunter movie will still hit the big screen this year: the just-posted official teaser trailer for the movie confirms that it’ll arrive this December, “only in theaters.”

At just 13 seconds of footage, it’s not much of a teaser — and where are the swords? Milla Jovovich mans a minigun, and her squad has a couple rifles at their disposal. But as our sister site Polygon points out, it does give us a glimpse at a Black Diablos, which is just the sort of gigantic sand-loving Triceratops-esque mega-beasts that the teaser seems to show.

Don’t worry about those swords, by the way. As the movie’s synopsis makes clear, Jovovich and co will trade their guns for blades before long:

When an unexpected sandstorm transports Lt. Artemis (Milla Jovovich) and her unit (TI Harris, Meagan Good, Diego Boneta) to a new world, the soldiers are shocked to discover that this hostile and unknown environment is home to enormous and terrifying monsters immune to their firepower. In their desperate battle for survival, the unit encounters the mysterious Hunter (Tony Jaa), whose unique skills allow him to stay one step ahead of the powerful creatures. As Artemis and Hunter slowly build trust, she discovers that he is part of a team led by the Admiral (Ron Perlman). Facing a danger so great it could threaten to destroy their world, the brave warriors combine their unique abilities to band together for the ultimate showdown.

In fact, we’ve already seen some still images of the crew in their more appropriate costumes. Here’s the highest-res image I could find (click it a couple times on desktop to zoom):

And in an interview with Empire, Jovovich revealed that the dual blades will be her weapon of choice.

Anderson told SyFy Wire that the film was already “100 percent finished” back in July. Monster Hunter: World is Capcom’s best-selling game of all time.