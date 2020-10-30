LG offers 5G for less with $359 mid-range K92 5G handset

Smartphones with 5G access are getting cheaper and cheaper, and the latest mid-range handset from LG is one of the most affordable yet: the new K92 5G is priced from just $359, and offers 5G access for three US carriers: AT&T, Cricket Wireless, and UScellular.

Apart from this, it looks like a pretty average device, with a 6.7-inch 1080p display, 4,000 mAh battery, 6GB of RAM, and 128GB of internal storage — all powered by Qualcomm’s mid-range (but 5G capable) Snapdragon 690 chipset.

That’s the same 690 used in OnePlus’ recently-announced Nord N10 5G, which costs around $400 in European markets and is also 5G capable. (OnePlus hasn’t said when the Nord N10 5G will be coming to the US though, but notes it’ll be available “at a later date.”)

The LG K92 5G also has a healthy array of cameras, back and front. Four rear sensors include a 64-megapixel standard lens, 5-megapixel ultrawide, 2-megapixel macro lens, and 2-megapixel depth sensor, while there’s a 16-megapixel hole-punch lens on the front, too. Oh, and you also get a side-mounted fingerprint sensor and USB-C charging.

The $349 price means that LG undercuts its rival Samsung, which has itself been pushing down the prices of 5G handsets over the past year. Samsung announced its Galaxy A42 5G in September, later confirming it would sell for £349 in the UK (about $455), but that’s still not as cheap as the new K92. How much lower can the bar for 5G access go?