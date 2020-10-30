Apple One now available, bundling Apple’s services into a single subscription

Apple One, a bundle combining services like Apple Music, Apple TV Plus, and Apple Arcade into one monthly subscription, is now available. The bundle was first announced at an event last month, before Apple confirmed the release date yesterday. Currently, you can subscribe to the bundle via the App Store on iOS. Open the store, head into the account page by tapping the profile icon on the top right, tap subscriptions, and you should see the option to subscribe to Apple One. However, on Apple’s site itself, the bundle is currently listed as “Coming this fall.”

At launch, there are three different tiers available, which range in price from the $14.95 Individual tier to the $29.95 Premier plans. With the Individual plan, you get Apple Music, Apple TV Plus, Apple Arcade, and 50GB of iCloud storage. The step-up $19.95 Family plan, meanwhile, increases the iCloud storage to 200GB and adds a family subscription to Apple Music. Finally, the $29.95 Premier plan increases the iCloud storage to 2TB and adds subscriptions to Apple News Plus as well as Apple’s upcoming Fitness Plus service.

Although Fitness Plus isn’t available alongside the launch of Apple One, the service will eventually be available with the Premier plan after its launch later this quarter. Otherwise, it’ll be available as a $9.99-per-month standalone subscription.

Compared to subscribing to each service individually, the Individual plan saves you $6 a month, the Family plan saves $8, and the Premier plan $25. Of course, that only applies if you were planning to subscribe to all of the included services, so for most people, the savings are likely to be more complicated.

As well as signing up through the App Store, you can also currently access Apple One via the Settings app. Open the app, tap your name at the top of the menu, hit “Subscriptions,” and you should see the option to sign up. Apple says its Individual and Family plans will be available in over 100 countries and regions, but its Premier tier will be limited to the US, UK, Australia, and Canada since those are the only countries where Apple News Plus is currently available.