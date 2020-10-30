Vergecast: this week’s Section 230 hearing and the season of weird gadgets

This week on The Verge’s flagship podcast, The Vergecast: Sen. Ted Cruz (R-TX) yells at Twitter CEO Jack Dorsey, gadget makers are going to QVC, and it is weird phone season once again.
Hosts Nilay Patel and Dieter Bohn talk to Verge senior reporter Adi Robertson about the latest congressional hearing with the big tech CEOs — this time about Section 230 of the Communications Decency Act. Facebook CEO Mark Zuckerberg, Google CEO Sundar Pichai, and Dorsey attended the hearing over video in front of the Senate Commerce Committee, and Adi explains what everyone had to say.
In the second half of the show, Ashley Carman stops by to talk about the newest episode of her video series In the Making, which is about how live shopping channels like QVC and HSN are now a new frontier for gadget companies marketing and selling their products.
And of course, The Vergecast had to fit in some smartphone talk. The wave of weird phone design has come back, and it does not disappoint. Reviews for the LG Wing and the new Motorola Razr are out, and for some reason, there is a Yahoo phone.
This whole week of news is captured on this episode of The Vergecast, so listen here or in your preferred podcast player to hear it all.
