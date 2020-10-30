Ubisoft details which of its PS4 games will not work on the PS5

Ubisoft has announced its own backward compatibility list for playing older PS4 games on the PS5 today. Instead of sharing its list of older PS4 titles that will not be supported on Sony’s next-gen console, Ubisoft has flagged the titles on its own website.

The French publisher says that the following nine games released for the PS4 will not work on the PS5:

Assassin’s Creed: Syndicate

Assassin’s Creed: Chronicles Trilogy Pack

Assassin’s Creed: Chronicles India

Assassin’s Creed: Chronicles China

Assassin’s Creed: Chronicles Russia

Risk

Star Trek: Bridge Crew

Werewolves Within

Space Junkies

Interestingly, these games do not appear on Sony’s PS5 backward compatibility list

Interestingly, these games do not appear on Sony’s PS5 backward compatibility list, which currently has ten titles that the company says will not work on the new console. In contrast, all of the Ubisoft titles released on the Xbox One will run on Microsoft’s Xbox Series X and S consoles, according to the company.

Sony previously said that the PS5 will support an “overwhelming majority” of PS4 titles with more than 4,000 games released on the console expected to be playable on the next-gen hardware, but they will come with a few limitations.

What’s most surprising is the fact Star Trek: Bridge Crew and Space Junkies, two PlayStation VR titles, are supposedly not backward compatible. Sony has already said that the PS5 will support the PlayStation VR, but you will need a special adapter to use the headset with the new console.