League of Legends spinoff Ruined King will launch on consoles in ‘early 2021’

Ruined King: A League of Legends Story, the upcoming single-player League of Legends spinoff that will see the franchise debut on consoles for the first time, has released its first (albeit, vague) bits of information. It’ll launch sometime in “early 2021” on Nintendo Switch, PlayStation 4, Xbox One, Steam, and the Epic Games Store at launch, with PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series X / S versions set to follow shortly after. (PS4 and Xbox One players will be able to upgrade for free.)

Along with news of a release window, Riot Forge also announced some additional details on what Ruined King will actually be: a single-player, turn-based RPG set in the Bilgewater and Shadow Isles regions of Runeterra (the planet on which League of Legends is set). The company also revealed the roster of League of Legends champions who’ll appear as playable characters in Ruined King: Miss Fortune, Illaoi, Braum, Yasuo, Ahri, and Pyke.

There’s still no look at actual gameplay yet, but Riot Forge is already promising more information on Ruined King in December.

The release will be the first game from Riot Games’ new indie publishing label, Riot Forge, which was announced last year as part of a new initiative to partner with other developers to expand the League of Legends universe into new games and genres.

Along with Ruined King — developed by Airship Syndicate, the team behind Darksiders Genesis — Riot Forge is also working on Convergence, developed by Double Stallion Games, which will also be out for consoles and PCs, although it has yet to get a release date.

That’s all in addition to the other League of Legends titles that Riot is working on itself, like its collectible card game Legends of Runeterra (released earlier in 2020), League of Legends: Wild Rift (a mobile game that ports the popular MOBA gameplay of the original PC game to Android and iOS), an animated series, and a fighting game.