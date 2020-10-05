Disney movies are now available in 4K on Apple’s iTunes store

After years of being available at a maximum video quality of 1080p on Apple’s iTunes Store, Disney films can now be rented and purchased in 4K video quality. 9to5Mac noticed the change, which applies to the US and Canada as of today. Other countries will get access to the 4K versions from Apple by the end of this year.

Disney, Marvel, and Pixar content is all included. All told, there are over 80 Disney titles now available in 4K HDR on the iTunes Store. If you originally purchased one of these movies in 1080p from Apple, you should be automatically upgraded to the sharper 4K presentation at no extra cost.

Disney’s films have been offered in 4K on other platforms including Vudu, and if you purchased them there, you should now see that 4K quality carry over to Apple devices thanks to Movies Anywhere. (You can also watch them using the Apple TV app, which is available on numerous smart TVs.) Likewise, if you now buy a Disney title in 4K on iTunes, you should get that version on at least some other apps that support Movies Anywhere.

Aside from the uptick in resolution, many of these Disney movies on iTunes now also offer Dolby Vision HDR and Atmos surround sound. That puts the experience of renting or buying them from Apple on par with streaming those films through Disney Plus, which has offered a large collection of Disney / Marvel / Pixar movies in 4K HDR since launching last year.

Here’s the full list of Disney films you can now rent and purchase in 4K from Apple:

A Bug’s Life

A Wrinkle in Time

Aladdin (1992)

Aladdin (2019)

Ant Man

Ant Man and the Wasp

Avengers

Avengers: Age of Ultron

Avengers: Endgame

Avengers: Infinity War

Beauty and the Beast (1991)

Beauty and the Beast (2017)

Big Hero 6

Black Panther

Brave

Captain America: Civil War

Captain America: The First Avenger

Captain America: Winter Soldier

Captain Marvel

Cars

Cars 2

Cars 3

Cinderella (2015)

Coco

Doctor Strange

Dumbo (2019)

Finding Dory

Finding Nemo

Frozen

Frozen 2

Guardians of the Galaxy

Guardians of the Galaxy 2

Hocus Pocus

Incredibles 2

Inside Out

Iron Man

Iron Man 2

Iron Man 3

Maleficent

Maleficent: Mistress of Evil

Mary Poppins Returns

Moana

Monsters Inc.

Monsters University

Mulan (2020)

Onward

Pirates of the Caribbean: Dead Men Tell No Tales

Ralph Breaks the Internet

Ratatouille

Rogue One: A Star Wars Story

Solo: A Star Wars Story

Star Wars: A New Hope

Star Wars: Attack of the Clones

Star Wars: Return of the Jedi

Star Wars: Revenge of the Sith

Star Wars: Rise of Skywalker

Star Wars: The Empire Strikes Back

Star Wars: The Force Awakens

Star Wars: The Last Jedi

Star Wars: The Phantom Menace

Tangled

The Good Dinosaur

The Incredibles

The Jungle Book (2016)

The Lion King (1994)

The Lion King (2019)

The Little Mermaid (1989)

The Nutcracker and the Four Realms

The Prestige

The Princess and the Frog

The Santa Clause

Thor

Thor Ragnarok

Thor the Dark World

Toy Story

Toy Story 2

Toy Story 3

Toy Story 4

Up

Wall-E

Wreck it Ralph

Zootopia

Update October 5th, 2:05PM ET: The article has been updated with more details on how many Disney movies are now available in 4K from Apple.