Disney movies are now available in 4K on Apple’s iTunes store

After years of being available at a maximum video quality of 1080p on Apple’s iTunes Store, Disney films can now be rented and purchased in 4K video quality. 9to5Mac noticed the change, which applies to the US and Canada as of today. Other countries will get access to the 4K versions from Apple by the end of this year.
Disney, Marvel, and Pixar content is all included. All told, there are over 80 Disney titles now available in 4K HDR on the iTunes Store. If you originally purchased one of these movies in 1080p from Apple, you should be automatically upgraded to the sharper 4K presentation at no extra cost.
Disney’s films have been offered in 4K on other platforms including Vudu, and if you purchased them there, you should now see that 4K quality carry over to Apple devices thanks to Movies Anywhere. (You can also watch them using the Apple TV app, which is available on numerous smart TVs.) Likewise, if you now buy a Disney title in 4K on iTunes, you should get that version on at least some other apps that support Movies Anywhere.
Aside from the uptick in resolution, many of these Disney movies on iTunes now also offer Dolby Vision HDR and Atmos surround sound. That puts the experience of renting or buying them from Apple on par with streaming those films through Disney Plus, which has offered a large collection of Disney / Marvel / Pixar movies in 4K HDR since launching last year.
Here’s the full list of Disney films you can now rent and purchase in 4K from Apple:
- A Bug’s Life
- A Wrinkle in Time
- Aladdin (1992)
- Aladdin (2019)
- Ant Man
- Ant Man and the Wasp
- Avengers
- Avengers: Age of Ultron
- Avengers: Endgame
- Avengers: Infinity War
- Beauty and the Beast (1991)
- Beauty and the Beast (2017)
- Big Hero 6
- Black Panther
- Brave
- Captain America: Civil War
- Captain America: The First Avenger
- Captain America: Winter Soldier
- Captain Marvel
- Cars
- Cars 2
- Cars 3
- Cinderella (2015)
- Coco
- Doctor Strange
- Dumbo (2019)
- Finding Dory
- Finding Nemo
- Frozen
- Frozen 2
- Guardians of the Galaxy
- Guardians of the Galaxy 2
- Hocus Pocus
- Incredibles 2
- Inside Out
- Iron Man
- Iron Man 2
- Iron Man 3
- Maleficent
- Maleficent: Mistress of Evil
- Mary Poppins Returns
- Moana
- Monsters Inc.
- Monsters University
- Mulan (2020)
- Onward
- Pirates of the Caribbean: Dead Men Tell No Tales
- Ralph Breaks the Internet
- Ratatouille
- Rogue One: A Star Wars Story
- Solo: A Star Wars Story
- Star Wars: A New Hope
- Star Wars: Attack of the Clones
- Star Wars: Return of the Jedi
- Star Wars: Revenge of the Sith
- Star Wars: Rise of Skywalker
- Star Wars: The Empire Strikes Back
- Star Wars: The Force Awakens
- Star Wars: The Last Jedi
- Star Wars: The Phantom Menace
- Tangled
- The Good Dinosaur
- The Incredibles
- The Jungle Book (2016)
- The Lion King (1994)
- The Lion King (2019)
- The Little Mermaid (1989)
- The Nutcracker and the Four Realms
- The Prestige
- The Princess and the Frog
- The Santa Clause
- Thor
- Thor Ragnarok
- Thor the Dark World
- Toy Story
- Toy Story 2
- Toy Story 3
- Toy Story 4
- Up
- Wall-E
- Wreck it Ralph
- Zootopia
Update October 5th, 2:05PM ET: The article has been updated with more details on how many Disney movies are now available in 4K from Apple.
