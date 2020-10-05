Ghost of Tsushima’s multiplayer expansion launches October 16th with four-player raid on the way

Sucker Punch Productions’ excellent samurai PlayStation title Ghost of Tsushima will get its free multiplayer expansion, officially called Ghost of Tsushima: Legends, on October 16th, according to a new blog post from publisher Sony.

The co-op expansion, first revealed back in August, will allow up to four players to participate in a whole new game mode with unique missions, cosmetics, and classes. Sucker Punch revealed today that Legends will also get a four-player raid, evoking the elaborate and lengthy puzzle-filled dungeons more commonly found in games like Destiny, Final Fantasy XIV, and World of Warcraft. The raid will arrive “in the weeks following launch.”

The blog post also details for the first time the four different classes you can play as: Samurai, Hunter, Ronin, and Assassin. Each class has unique abilities, like the Ronin’s revival and spirit dog class (Sucker Punch says you can even pet your spirit companion) and the Assassin’s teleportation ability.

The mode will feature two-player story missions that unravel more of the supernatural narrative, which is based on Japanese mythology. There are also four-player survival missions that sound a lot like a classic horde mode in which you fight wave after wave of enemies and try to stay alive as long as you can.

“Ghost of Tsushima: Legends features two-player story missions and four-player survival missions, as well as a Raid that we’ll release in the weeks following launch. After you’ve downloaded version 1.1 of Ghost of Tsushima, you can visit the PlayStation Store from your PS4 to download a free unlock for Ghost of Tsushima: Legends, which will allow you to play,” explains Darren Bridges, a senior game designer on Ghost of Tsushima. “Keep in mind that an internet connection and an active PlayStation Plus subscription will be required to play with other players.”

Legends is arriving as part of the larger Ghost of Tsushima 1.1 update. That update will bring a new game plus mode to the main game, which will let players who’ve beaten the game already play it over to earn new cosmetics, charms, and added trophies.

The update will also introduce an armor loadout option, both for existing campaigns and for new game plus so you can customize specific combinations of charms for specific armor sets. All of these add-ons are free, as are the cosmetic upgrades you can earn in Legends. Sucker Punch says it’s not including any microtransactions whatsoever throughout the entire game.